Tow nabbed with 15 kg charas in Pulwama

Srinagar,Apr 26 (PTI)Police Friday arrested two drug peddlers from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of 15 kilograms of charas from their vehicle."Police in its action targeting drug dealings in south Kashmir has arrested two drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of contraband substance," a police spokesman said.He said acting on a tip-off, cops intercepted a private car at Nikas in Pulwama and recovered approximately 15 kg of charas from the vehicle. The arrested persons have been identified Tariq Ahmad Parray and Tariq Ahmad Kant, both residents of Pulwama district, he added. PTI MIJ RCJ