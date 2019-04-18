Toxin Free Products Startup Mamaearth Set to Grow 3x

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Amongst the youngest to win the prestigious Economic Times Best Brands 2019 award Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: Mamaearth Awarded As One of the Best Brands in India (Mr. Varun Alagh and Mrs. Ghazal Alagh receiving the award) In an industry that is dominated by MNC giants and homegrown behemoths, Asias first Madesafe certified brand Mamaearth, has swiftly set a new milestone for bigger brands by offering 100% toxin-free baby and baby care products. The Gurgaon-based startup has disrupted the personal and baby care segment with its nature-based products which are free from all known toxins that are banned in most countries. Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo, Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth has already acquired more than 500k customers across 120+ cities in India. The digital-first brand has a presence in over 500 stores across the country and is all set to reach the impressive 100 crores mark by 2020. With "safety from harmful chemicals" being the primary lookout for millennial parents while buying baby care products, bigger players in the industry are clearly losing their popularity and are facing backlash on use of chemicals. The reshifted orientation of the new age parents towards natural and safe products has forced even popular brands to completely reformulate their products. While there has been a rise in negativity against industry giants amidst the growing awareness, Mamaearth has witnessed the growth of 3X every year since inception or 10X growth in last 3 years and continues to grow at same pace. Also, at the time when these big brands are struggling to make their products free from toxins, certified safe brands like Mamaearth are offering natural and non-toxic products to the young informed parents. Our journey hasnt been without challenges. With the usual pain points associated with fast growth, we have also been targeted by our competitors who have filed complaints against us. But being a parent-driven company we understand the needs and worries of todays parents and are committed to reducing parental stress through our chemical-free products. We have sold over a million units of our products, which itself is a validation of consumers trust in us, says Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Mama, Mamaearth. The startup has also been felicitated as One of the Best Brands in India at the 2nd edition of The ET Brand Festival held on 29th March 2019. Acclaiming a position among the 50 leading brands in India, Mamaearth will be featured in The Economic Times Best Brands 2019 coffee table book which has been compiled on the back of a comprehensive study across leading brands in the country. The survey was conducted by The Economic Times in association with Nielsen, where 500 brands were analyzed based on the parameters of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Out of these 500, 50 brands like Myntra, Sleepwell, AUDI India, WOW and Mamaearth among others have been recognized as one of the best in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Varun Alagh, the Co-founder and Chief Dad at Mamaearth, said Mamaearth has shown an upward movement in the trust pyramid We are pleased to have received the award from The Economic Times and the felicitation comes to as a vote of confidence from our customers. For us, it is a sign that our core proposition of stress-free parenting resonates with the voice of safety-conscious millennial parents. About Ghazal Alagh A Corporate trainer turned artist cum entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, co-founded Mamaearth, driven by the passion for making early parenting, stress-free. As the Co-Founder and Chief Mama at Mamaearth, Indias first toxin-free baby care brand, Ghazal is responsible for product development and community management. She works closely with a large number of mothers to develop a product line that addresses problems that moms face on a daily basis. The idea of a 100% toxin-free baby products brand came to Ghazal when she became a mom and had a difficult time finding chemical-free products for her son, Agastya. About Varun Alagh Varun Alagh comes with over 10 years of leadership experience in sales and marketing roles with world-renowned FMCG brands. During this corporate stint, he has won multiple recognitions including Business Unit Presidents Award, Above and Beyond Award and I am Diageo Award. Varun is the Co-founder and Chief Dad at Mamaearth, a brand that reduces parenting stress by offering a line of honest, natural and safe products. Varun leverages his understanding of the FMCG market to develop, distribute and market Mamaearth's 100% toxin-free products. PWRPWR