Toy gun-wielding robber held for looting Rs 1.22 L from cash collection agent

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old man who used a toy gun for robbing a cash collection agent of Rs 1.22 lakh in Rohini's Avantika area has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, they said. "A total of Rs 90,000, along with a toy gun, has been recovered from his possession," said Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police S D Mishra.The DCP said the cash collection agent had earlier lodged a compliant with the police that on August 11 at around 2 pm, he had visited Axis Bank ATM near Avantika Chowk in Rohini to deposit the money.When he was depositing the money, a man entered the ATM and snatched Rs 1.22 lakh from him at gun point and fled away from the spot, the DCP said.During investigation, police got a tip-off and arrested Yogesh, he added.PTI NIT NIT RAXRAX