'Toy Story 3', 'Coco' director Lee Unkrich leaving Pixar

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Lee Unkrich, director of Pixar's Oscar-winning films "Toy Story 3" and "Coco", has decided to leave the animation studio after 25 years.Unkrich joined Pixar in 1994 after working as an assistant editor in television on "Silk Stalkings" and "Renegade". He served as editor on Pixar's first feature, 1995's "Toy Story", then co-directed "Toy Story 2", "Monsters Inc" and "Finding Nemo".He was the sole director on 2010's "Toy Story 3" and shared an adapted screenplay Oscar nomination with John Lasseter and Andrew Stanton.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Unkrich informed Pixar employees on Friday of his decision. "I'm not leaving to make films at another studio; instead, I look forward to spending much-needed time with my family and pursuing interests that have long been back-burnered," he said.