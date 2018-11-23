Toy vendor arrested for stealing car batteries in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old toy vendor was arrested for allegedly stealing car batteries in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said Friday.The accused has been identified as Salim, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension."On Tuesday during patrolling, police received information regarding a thief. At around 7 pm, they apprehended a person who was carrying a plastic bag carrying some heavy articles inside it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.During search, one black vehicle battery was found inside the bag, he said. "Salim disclosed during interrogation that he used to work as a toy vendor during day time. He used to recce various streets of Govindpuri, Kalkaji and Tughlakabad on the pretext of selling toys and balloons," Biswal added. In the night hours, he used to target cars, motorcycles and auto rickshaws for stealing battery as well as water meters affixed outside the residences. The accused used to sell these batteries and water meters to junk-dealers, he said. Four vehicle batteries and two water meters were recovered from his possession, the DCP said. PTI NIT GJS DPB