Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts elevates K G Mohan Kumar as MD

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) today announced a top level management rejig with K G Mohan Kumar being nominated as Managing Director succeeding Toru Takeuchi. This is the first-time ever across the Toyota group companies board in India that an Indian executive is being elevated to lead the local management as Managing Director, the company said in a statement. Kumar has been with the company right from inception since 1998 and was previously the Joint Managing Director. Takeuchi has been elevated as Senior Executive Advisor to the Board and Whole-time Director of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, the statement said. In other changes, K N Prasad, Senior Vice President has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Whole-time Director for production engineering, environment and quality control functions. He has also been associated with the company for more than 17 years, it said. The restructured organisational changes at the board level are effective January 29, 2018. Commenting on the changes, TKAP Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar said,"This signifies an impetus to strengthen the senior leadership team to realise the companys vision Win India, Win the World". PTI RKL MR