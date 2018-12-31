Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 10% to 11,830 units in Dec

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor Monday reported a 10 per cent increase in vehicle sales in December to 11,830 units, compared with 10,793 units in the same month last year. For the calendar year 2018, the company said, its annual domestic sales rose by 9 per cent to 1,51,474 units, against 1,39,566 units last year. Commenting on the sales performance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy Managing Director N Raja said: "We are happy to close the year with a series of positive milestones despite the dampening effect on consumer sentiment owing to hike in fuel prices, higher interest rates, and increase in insurance premium." The buying sentiment had seen a slowdown in the past few months owing to adverse effects of macroeconomic factors, yet the industry hit back with a steady growth in sales, he said in a statement. In December, the company also exported 812 units of the Etios series, compared with 812 units in the year-ago month. PTI RKL HRS