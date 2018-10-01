Toyota Kirloskar sales down 4.39% to 13,078 units in September

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Monday reported 4.39 per cent decline in total sales at 13,078 units in September.The company had sold a total of 13,678 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement.Domestic sales in September stood at 12,512 units as against 12,335 units in the same month last year, up 1.43 per cent.During the month, the company said it exported 566 units of the Etios series as compared with 1,343 units in the same month a year ago, it added."Customer demand in the auto industry has temporarily dampened owing to rising fuel prices, floods in different parts of the country and impact of currency weakness," ToyotaKirloskar Motor Deputy Managing Director N Raja said.He further said:"However, we are confident that the buying sentiment will improve in the festive season with a strong customer demand." PTI RKL RKL ANUANU