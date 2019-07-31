TPAF Gives a New Lease of Life to 100 Children With Successful Liver Transplants

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TPAF (The Pravin Agarwal Foundation), a social impact foundation, focused on helping children impacted with liver disease has completed 100 successful liver transplants. Although the life expectancy is increasing, affordable and equitable medical care facilities still remains a challenge. For instance, in India, more than 3000 kids are lost each year to chronic metabolic liver diseases. Statistics say that only 10% of the ailing children are able to undergo a liver transplant every year and the remaining 90% are at a great risk of losing their lives because of unavailability of treatment. With the intent of filling this gap, TPAF has taken the baton for supporting this cause and has been creating tangible impact since 2016.TPAF is committed to making paediatric liver transplants more affordable and accessible. Apart from financially supporting the cause, TPAF is striving to create an ecosystem which will benefit the patient community at large. It has partnerships with 15 super speciality hospitals in India and extends guaranteed contribution of upto INR 11.5 lakhs to the hospital for each transplant. These partnerships ensure the flow of funds to the hospital, thereby encouraging timely action for liver transplants. TPAF also leverages the power of crowdfunding to create a corpus for this noble cause. So far, it has facilitated the collection of funds amounting to ~INR 15 Cr.The founder of this organisation, Mr. Pravin Agarwal emphasises on having the correct approach to tackle the problem. "Considering the incidence of liver diseases amongst children, the awareness and focus on area is a concern. TPAF is committed to providing the best preventive care and transplant support to maximum number of children. Our model synergises the efforts of TPAF, partner hospitals and individual philanthropists to help children get a new lease of life," said Mr. Pravin Agarwal.Over the past three years, in addition to providing financial assistance for liver transplants to over 100 children, TPAF has facilitated ecosystem-level change by collaborating at conferences for Liver Transplantation surgeons, Paediatric Gastroenterologists and Transplant Coordinators to raise awareness regarding the availability of funding for paediatric liver transplantations. TPAF also hosts an annual roundtable to initiate dialogue amongst key players in paediatric liver transplantation ecosystem to extend the reach and impact of the initiative. After committing and reaching the milestone of 100 transplants, TPAF plans to reach out to 500 children in coming 3 years.Creating a healthy futureTPAF is currently leveraging technology to raise awareness and to enable timely diagnosis. This will enable TPAF to reach more children and reach them sooner, hopefully preventing the need of a transplant. It is also developing an application that will enable the medical fraternity, parents of the children in need and the TPAF team to communicate effectively, smoothen the process of funding and provide extended services and long-term support.About the Foundation:In 2016, Mr. Pravin Agarwal supported 13 transplants and set out on a larger mission to enable paediatric liver transplantations through The Pravin Agarwal Foundation (TPAF). So far the Foundation has enabled over 100 liver transplants. TPAF is committed to making paediatric liver transplantations more accessible and affordable. Through this unique initiative, the foundation supports children threatened by chronic liver diseases.TPAF.com |Twitter |LinkedIn | Facebook PWRPWR