TPCI to partner Embassy of US to promote 'Select USA 2019' investment summit

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Thursday said it is partnering with Embassy of the US in the national capital to jointly promote domestic investments during 'Select USA 2019' summit. The summit, dedicated to promote foreign direct investment in America, will be held from June 10-12 in Washington DC. TPCI has signed a partnership agreement with the US Commercial Service, Embassy of the US in New Delhi for the same, it said in a statement. The summit provides opportunity to bring together companies from all over the world and other parties working to facilitate business investment in the US, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in the statement. "TPCI is all geared to work in alliance with the US Commercial Services...The idea is to leverage each other complementarity for strengthening the mutual cooperation," he added. Last year, he said, 95 Indian business delegates attended the summit. TPCI has invited expression of interest from senior management level functionaries who would be nominated by the council as its members for the delegation. The trade between India and the US stood at USD 51.5 billion (about Rs 3.6 lakh crore) in 2018-19. PTI RR SHW RVKRVK