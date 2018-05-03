TPDDL appoints new COO and CFO

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) In a top level rejig, power discom TPDDL has appointed Sunil Singh as chief operating officer of the company, a statement said.

Before his elevation as the COO, Singh was serving as the vice president, operations and safety, said a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson.

Hemant Goyal has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company, he said.

Sanjay Banga, CEO Tata Power-DDL said, ?Both Sunil and Hemant are seasoned professionals and domain experts with proven track records. As COO and CFO they will play key roles in steering Tata Power-DDL towards greater heights." PTI VIT VIT AAR AAR