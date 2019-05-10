'TPDDL brings down time for processing new connections to two days'

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Power discom TPDDL has brought down average time required for completing formalities for new electricity connections to 48 hours, releasing over 10,000 new connections so far in the current year, an official spokesperson said.The discom has released over 10,000 electricity connections in this year within an average time of 48 hours through extensive use of technology, he said. This feat has been made possible through the extensive use of smart technologies like Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Geographical Information System (GIS), Field Force Automation, Digitalisation of Services among others, he said."TPDDL has made significant technological advancements and process simplification for providing faster electricity connections to consumers. Now applicants can get the connection with minimum documentation by following simple steps," Sanjay Banga, the chief executive officer of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said.New connection procedure requires only two documents and involves three steps. The applicants can track the status of their application online in real time, the TPDDL spokesperson said.The company has mapped 100 per cent of its distribution network on GIS. All the distribution transformers (DT) across the company's entire network are mapped on GIS. This helps in historical loading of all DTs resulting in faster decision making and system augmentation for release of new connections while also helping in future load planning, he said.The discom, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government, supplies power in north and north west Delhi areas. PTI VIT DPB