TPDDL, Norway's PIXII sign MoU for better distribution grid

New Delhi, Jan 9(PTI) Power discom TPDDL has signed an agreement with Norwegian company PIXII to explore use of distributed pole-mounted storage for a resilient and sustainable distribution grid, a TPDDL spokesperson said Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL(TPDDL), and Ole Jakob Sordalen, Chief Innovation Officer, PIXII, signed an MoU at the India-Norway Business Summit 2019 on Monday.The agreement was signed on the occasion of Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg state visit to India. Solberg arrived here on Monday and had delivered the inaugural address of the summit. The distributed pole-mounted storage system is an emerging technology that has the potential to facilitate smart optimisation of the distribution ecosystems by ensuring various aspects of grid reliability, the spokesperson said."We are excited to partner with PIXII to explore pole-mounted storage cost effective solutions, Banga said.The project will improve health of distribution network by significantly reducing technical losses and investment needed to support fast-growing Indian urban landscape, the TPDDL spokesperson said.TPDDL is constantly looking for innovative technologies to promote smart sustainable solutions that can be integrated with its grid and eventually with grids across the country, Banga said.PTI VIT VIT ANBANBANB