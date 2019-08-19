TPDDL to support education of 400 out-of-school children in collaboration with Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Power discom TPDDL will collaborate with the Delhi government's education department for enrolment of underprivileged children in schools under 'Meri Pathshala' programme. In the first phase of the programme, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) will support 400 out-of-school children, aged between six and 14 years, enrolled in the Delhi government schools under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, said a TPDDL spokesperson. The programme was launched by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also in-charge of the Education department, in the presence of TPDDL CEO Sanjay Banga on Monday. "Meri Pathshala is a unique joint initiative of TPDDL and the Department of Education in our mission to provide access to education to out-of-school children, Sisodia said on the occasion. Under the programme, TPDDL will provide digital learning equipment, including software and training support to teachers, for digital classrooms and make available other necessary learning material for them. The company will also provide motivational and counselling sessions to the students through NGO partners, and necessary items such as stationery."Education is one of the key thrust areas identified in the corporate social responsibility policy of TPDDL and 'Meri Pathshala' is a step in the same direction. It will help the out-of-school children to gain formal education and curate a brighter future through the power of education, Banga said. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two sides for the programme. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN