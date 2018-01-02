TPREL commissions 50 MW DCR solar plant in Karnataka� � �

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Renewable energy company Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd(TPREL), today announced the commissioning of its 50 MW DCR solar plant at Pavagada Solar Park in the state. The project was won by the company on April 4, 2016 under the National Solar Mission Phase-II Batch-II Tranche-I State Specific Bundling Scheme, the company said in a release. With this development, TPRELs total installedoperating capacity now stands at 1664 MW, it said. The 50 MW solar plants have been built over 253 acres, TPREL said, adding, the sale of power from solar plant has been tied up under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd. at a tariff of Rs 4.84/ unit. TPREL CEO Rahul Shah said, "the commissioning of the 50 MW solar plant in Karnataka fortifies our position of being the largest renewable energy company in the country, with a strong presence in solar power generation." "... we continue to seek potential areas across India and in select International markets through organic and inorganic opportunities," he said. TPREL recently commissioned 25 MW solar plant in Charanka, Gujarat Solar Park, Gujarat; 30 MW solar plant in Palaswade in Maharashtra and 100 MW Solar plant at Pavagada Solar park in Karnataka. Tata Powers vision is to have 35-40 per cent of the companys total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025, the company said. Tata Powers renewable energy capacity this year crossed 2000 MW and green generation portfolio crossed the 3000 MW mark, it added. PTI KSU RA ROH