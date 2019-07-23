Tractor trolley hits house in south Delhi, security guard injured

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A security guard of a house in south Delhi's Hauz Khas was injured after a tractor trolley rammed into the house after hitting a road divider, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place at 3.30 am Monday.The tractor trolley, bearing Rajasthan registration number, rammed into the house after hitting a road divider, police said adding the security guard of the house sustained minor injuries.The driver of the tractor trolley fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him, police said. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD