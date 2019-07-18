Trader robbed of Rs 1.50 lakh in Bundi district

Kota, Jul 18 (PTI) A trader and his father, who were returning home on a motorcycle from their shop late night, were robbed of Rs 1.50 lakh by two men in Rajasthan's Bundi ditrsict, police said Thursday. The incident occurred Wednesday around 10 pm in a busy market area of Keshoraipatan town, they said.The robbers snatched a bag which had the cash and sped away, SHO at Keshoraipatan police station, Abhishek Pareek said.He said the victims tried to chase them but the accused managed to escape.A case has been registered and a search for the accused is on, the officer said. PTI CORR AD DPB