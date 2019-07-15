Traders protest closure of Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Jul 15 (PTI) The market in Lakshman Jhula area here remained closed on Monday in protest against the shutting down of the iconic suspension bridge.Traders in the area also staged a dharna near Shivmurti, saying closure of the bridge has hit their businesses.The bridge across the Ganga river is a significant landmark of the town. It was closed Friday due to safety reasons.The decision was taken on the recommendation of experts as the bridge was dilapidated and keeping it operational could have been risky.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that a bridge will be constructed within two years in Rishikesh as an alternative to Lakshman Jhula. PTICORR ALM DPBDPB