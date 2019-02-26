Tradeshift, Bristlecone Partner to Advance the Future of Supply Chains

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SAN JOSE, California and PUNE, India, February 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Strategic Alliance Expands Bristlecone's Portfolio of Digital Transformation Technologies Bristlecone, the trusted partner in supply chain transformation, today announced a new strategic partnership with Tradeshift, the global leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces. The partnership is firmly rooted in a shared vision of advancing the future of supply chains through automation and collaboration, and it further extends Bristlecone's portfolio of products and services that create certainty and unlock value in the supply chain. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826208/Bristlecone_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826209/Tradeshift_Logo.jpg )"This partnership brings together some of the greatest minds in supply chains and provides added value to Bristlecone customers who tap into Tradeshift's innovative buying and selling platform," said Irfan Khan, CEO of Bristlecone. "Digitally transforming the entire supply chain is key to business agility and resiliency, and Tradeshift's platform is another step in the right direction for many organizations."Bristlecone's supply chain, procurement and analytics solutions help businesses achieve true antifragility, empowering them with the ability to forecast accurately, maximize savings, ensure positive customer experiences and improve overall corporate health. Tradeshift technology increases the digital supply chain value proposition by simplifying the process of digitizing and connecting every interaction between buyers and sellers. With Tradeshift, businesses automate processes, enhance collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, seize early payment discounts, accelerate buying cycles, and manage risks."Successful digital transformation in the supply chain is the result of revolutionizing the way businesses work together - and it requires a major shift in the way the buyer-seller lifecycle is viewed," said John Sibley, vice president of global alliances and channels at Tradeshift. "Bristlecone knows how to get clients into this new mindset and leverage technologies like ours to connect the fragmented world of commerce."According to McKinsey & Company, digital transformations to supply chains can lower operational costs by up to 30 percent, reduce lost sales by up to 75 percent, decrease inventories by up to 75 percent and significantly boost supply chain agility."The velocity of global trade benefits continues to increase quarter after quarter. With our Bristlecone strategic partnership, we are now enabling customers with the additional capability to rapidly scale their business in very different ways," said Christian Lanng, co-founder and CEO of Tradeshift. "The Tradeshift-Bristlecone partnership future will also bring new apps, blockchain, and other disruptive technology to market faster and with greater impact."About Bristlecone Bristlecone, the trusted partner in supply chain transformation, specializes in building antifragile supply chains that enable businesses to create certainty and unlock value. Since 1998, clients across diverse industries have been turning to Bristlecone for supply chain, procurement and analytics solutions that produce higher performing and more profitable environments. Bristlecone drives digital transformation programs that empower businesses with the ability to forecast accurately, maximize savings, ensure positive customer experiences and improve overall corporate health. Bristlecone assets also tap into the power of sophisticated technologies to help clients realize the greatest value in the shortest amount of time. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Bristlecone employs 2,200 professionals who deliver strategic thinking, responsive service and comprehensive capabilities to a global customer base.Bristlecone is part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The global federation of companies operating in more than 100 countries caters to the automotive, sustainable urban mobility, information technology, aerospace, and financial services industries.Learn more at http://www.bcone.com.About Tradeshift Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at http://www.tradeshift.com. Source: Bristlecone PWRPWR