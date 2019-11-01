Traffic advisory for Chhath celebrations in Delhi issued

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Chhath celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Friday. Chhath will be celebrated from Saturday evening till Sunday morning. Thousands of devotees will be congregating at various ghats of the Yamuna river and other water bodies to worship the sun, the advisory said. Normal flow of traffic likely to be affected on Saturday and Sunday on roads adjoining the major ghats of Yamuna and water bodies like Bhalaswa lake and Haiderpur Canal. Appropriate diversions will be made based on requirement, it stated. Traffic will be diverted on Saturday from 3 pm to 8 pm and 4 am to 8 am on Sunday, the advisory said. Depending on congestion on ITO Bridge, the traffic coming from Trans Yamuna towards ITO may be diverted on Pushta Road to take Geeta Colony Bridge or Nizamudin Bridge, it said. In Kalindi Kunj, vehicles of Chhath Puja devotees will be diverted from Jaitpur Road to Lakkad Market for Agra Canal Road, police said. There will be no restrictions for New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT. People are also requested to inform police if they see any unidentified object or suspicious person, the advisory added. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN