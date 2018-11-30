Traffic cop bludgeoned to death in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old traffic policeman was reportedly bludgeoned to death in Rohini's Shahabad Dairy, officials said Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar. He was a resident of Sector 17 in Rohini, they said. Police said a body with head injuries was found on Thursday and the deceased's identity was ascertained Friday. A senior police officer said Kumar was serving the Delhi Police since 2014. He was currently posted with Delhi Police traffic circle at Parliament Street, the officer said. Police said prima facie, it appeared the victim was bludgeoned to death at some other place and the body was disposed off at an isolated area. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said. CCTV cameras installed near the area are being checked to gain clues about the perpetrators, he said. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to Kumar's family after postmortem. PTI AMP SRY