Traffic cop crushed to death by speedy truck in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) posted in the traffic department was Friday crushed to death by a speedy truck in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accident took lace when he signalled the driver of the truck to stop for checking at Jogi Morh in Surankote but he accelerated the speed and crushed him, a police official said. He said the SPO, identified as Aftab Pervez, died on the spot and later his body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities. A case was registered in this connection and a hunt has been launched to arrest the driver who abandoned his vehicle and fled while being chased by police, the official said. The truck was seized, he added. PTI TAS AQSAQS