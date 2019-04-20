Traffic diverted on Delhi-Pauri highway after bridge develops cracks

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 20 (PTI) After a bridge on the Ganga river near Bijnor district developed cracks, authorities here diverted traffic on the Pauri-Delhi National Highway for three days starting Saturday. The bridge connects Bijnor district with Delhi, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. Confirming the development, Bijnor District Magistrate Sujit Kumar said the stretch had been closed for repairs. A team of the National Highway Authority of India, led by engineer Dharmesh Saini, inspected the site and said the repair work would start soon. PTI CORR RDK RDK SNESNE