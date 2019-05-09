Traffic grade separator inaugurated at Tourist Reception Centre

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday inaugurated the traffic grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) crossing here, a project which missed its initial date of completion by two and half years.Then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had laid the foundation stone of the grade separator project in December 2015 and executing agency was given one year's time to complete it.During a recent meeting, the Governor had directed officials concerned to speed up work on lingering projects including the grade separator at the TRC and the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover.By June this year, all the three phases of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be made fully operational, Malik told reporters after inaugurating the grade separator at TRC.The work on Rs 369 crore flyover project was announced in 2009 by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah but work could be taken up in 2013 only.The project was to be completed within three years but missed several deadlines. PTI MIJ DVDV