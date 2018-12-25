Traffic police chief reviews JK highway clearance preparedness ahead of snowfall

Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Ahead of the heavy snowfall season in the state often acutely disrupting the movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Traffic Police IGP Alok Kumar Tuesday took stock of the road conditions and ordered for various measures to ensure smooth traffic on the specially vulnerable Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway. Inspector General Kumar issued directions in meeting of senior officers of the police and civil administration, besides those of other agencies engaged in road building or widening in the state.Kumar directed agencies to place adequate machinery, crash barriers and iron mesh-cum-boulder guards on the identified vulnerable spots of the road to avert possible mishaps during bad weather.Reviewing the issue of narrowing down of roads due to the on-going four-laning of the highway, Kumar directed various agencies to take all necessary measures in anticipation of the bad weather, especially along the most vulnerable points like Panthial, Mehad Mompassi, Marog, Nashri, Peeda, and Anokhi Fall.He said necessary measures should be taken by the local administration in co-ordination with various road-building and maintenance agencies.He also asked them to stay vigilant to minimize the reaction time and be handy with a plan and man power.District development commissioner Ramban said despite intermittent landslides, the vehicular traffic was restored within the shortest possible time due to close coordination of district administration, Traffic Police and the concerned road maintenance agencies.He also added that the construction companies have been directed to ensure prompt clearance in case of landslide to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.The meeting was attended amongst others by Ramban District Development Commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Doda-Kishtwar and Ramban range DIG Bhimsen Tuti, Ramban's SSP Anita Sharma, Traffic SSP Shakti Pathak and representatives of the construction companies associated with the highway's four-laning and other national projects operating in the district, officials said. PTI AB MAZ RAXRAX