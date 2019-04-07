Traffic police organises campaign on importance of 'golden hour' in case of accidents

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Around 1,500 people were Sunday sensitised to the importance of the 'golden hour' and the 'Good Samaritan' laws as part of a campaign by the Delhi Traffic Police on the occasion of the World Health Day, police said.Programmes were organised at the ISBT Kashmere Gate, India Gate and the Select City Walk, Saket, in association with CATs ambulance, and at Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar, Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and V3S Mall Laxmi Nagar in association with Manipal Hospitals, they said.People were also sensitised to the ill-effects of noise and air pollution. Drivers were advised to honk only when absolutely necessary and to shut their engines when stationary so as to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, a senior traffic police official said.The ambulance staff gave people tips on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and on how to handle accident victims, injured and ailing people in case of an emergency, the official said.A 'Good Samaritan' law protects bystanders and passers-by who render help to the victims of road accidents.In medical terminology, the 'golden hour' is the first hour after a traumatic injury when emergency treatment is very crucial. PTI AMP IJT