Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal (J&K), Dec 11 (PTI) The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed on Tuesday after day-long closure due to inclement weather, while the Mughal road and Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for the second day owing to heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas of the state, officials said. The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was cleared for traffic Tuesday morning, after being in precautionary suspension since Monday due to bad weather, they said. Minor landslides occurred at a few places, including Hingli-Ramsu and Sherbeebi along Ramban-Banihal stretch, during the night but were cleared by the agencies concerned, they said. The snow clearance operation was also carried out on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel, which got over six inches of snowfall, the officials said. Over two feet of snow had accumulated on the ground in Peer Ki Gali area along the Mughal road, while heavy snowfall was also reported in Zojila pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, they added.