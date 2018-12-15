Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar NH after clearance of landslide

(Eds: Updates) Banihal (J&K), Dec 15 (PTI) Traffic resumed Saturday on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after remaining suspended for over five hours following a landslide near here, officials said.The landslide struck the highway at Gangroo near Ramsu around 11 am, blocking the 270-km highway and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.After a five-hour clearance operation, the road was reopened for traffic this evening, the officials said.Vehicle movement on the all-weather road, which is the only link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was suspended on Wednesday after the area around Jawahar tunnel the gateway to Kashmir experienced heavy snowfall, rendering the road in an extremely slippery condition.One-way traffic on the highway resumed Friday after being closed for two days. The road closure had left over 1,800 vehicles stranded.Traffic on the highway plies alternately from the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. PTI CORR TAS ABHABHABH