Traffic snarls across Delhi due to restrictions for R-Day rehearsal

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Commuters travelling through central Delhi faced major traffic snarls Wednesday as restrictions were imposed at several intersections due the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.Massive queue of vehicles were seen on Ring Road and Vikas Marg as many roads were shut for traffic."It took me three hours to reach Delhi from Gurgaon border because various stretches were choked due to heavy traffic," Tina Panor, a media professional, said.Another commuter, Rahul Bahl, said it took him one-and-a-half hours to reach Parliament Street because of the restrictions.According to the Delhi Traffic Police, movement of vehicles was also affected due to a cave-in near Mahipalpur, forcing motorists to take Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road instead of NH 48.Many Delhiites took to twitter to complain about the traffic."Total traffic chaos today @dtptraffic across Dwarka, South Delhi, Outer Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, S P Marg. And that underpass location on NH8 did cave in after all as was surely expected. R Day isnt a good excuse for complete abdication," NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi tweeted.The ceremonial parade on January 26 is slated to begin at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.In view of the rehearsal today, vehicular movement on these roads were restricted.On Republic Day, entry and exit will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from midnight till 12.30 pm on January 26.Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations will be closed for entry and exit from 8.45 am till 12.30 pm.