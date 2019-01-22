Traffic snarls due to rain in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Waterlogging due to heavy rains led to traffic congestions at major intersections in the national capital Tuesday.According to information provided by the Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle, smooth movement of traffic was disrupted at Karala Chowk, Malviya Nagar, Modi Mill flyover, and Azad Market underpass.Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on Narayana flyover and Defence Colony underpass (from Jangpura towards Lajpat Nagar) due to waterlogging. Commuters are expected to witness traffic congestions at Khyber Pass, Kela Ghat GPO, Chatta Rail, Digamber Jain Mandir near old Delhi railway station, Ashok Vihar flyover and Aurobindo Marg. Waterlogging caused vehicles to move cheek-by-jowl at Moolchand underpass, Bihari under railway bridge, Chhatrasal Stadium main gate red light, IP estate, Samalkha red light, RTR T-point, Bhairon Marg under railway bridge and Devli. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the stretch between Savitri Cinema and Ashram. PTI AMP GVS