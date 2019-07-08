Traffic violations: 4750 vehicles fined, 143 impounded in Noida in 4 hrs

(Eds: Updates with stats from evening challans) Noida (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) As many as 4,750 vehicles were issued challans for wrong-lane riding/driving, while 143 were impounded for other road traffic violations in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, officials said. The action was taken during the eighth edition of 'Operation Clean', an initiative of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police to decongest roads and check traffic violations. The campaign was carried out in two parts, one in morning and the other in evening, and such efforts will be continued in future to make roads safe, Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. "The first part of the campaign was carried out from 10 am to 12 noon in the entire district. A total 2,441 vehicles were issued challans for traffic violations, including 1,470 e-challans," a police spokesperson said. Eighty-five vehicles, including 27 four-wheelers, were impounded for traffic rule violations and not having valid documents, he said. "During the second part of the campaign from 6 pm to 8 pm, 58 vehicles, including 10 four-wheelers, were impounded. Challans were issued to 1,014 two-wheelers and 345 four-wheelers," the official said. Overall, Rs 1.20 lakh was collected as fine money from offenders during the campaign, he said, adding that the action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act. City residents have often complained to authorities about wrong-lane driving being one of the biggest menace on roads and streets which has led to several incidents over the years, police said. On Sunday night, 1,457 vehicles, including 480 four-wheelers, were penalised for having faulty number plates or having writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties, etc. on them, they said. Another 99 vehicles, 91 of them two-wheelers, had also been impounded for not having requisite license and documents, police said. Last week, the district police launched its 'Operation Clean' under which it arrested 474 people during a three-hour campaign on Saturday for drinking at public places and drunk driving, police officials said. Nearly 200 vehicles were towed away and over 2,400 penalised on Friday after they were found parked illegally at prominent commercial areas, while on Wednesday, the police had seized 1,174 auto-rickshaws and tempos plying illegally, they said. On Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said. PTI KIS AD SNESNE