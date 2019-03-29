Trai begins consultation to review terms, conditions for OSP registration

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai Friday began a industry-wide discussion to review terms and conditions for registration of other service providers (OSPs), offering services such as tele-banking, tele-medicine, tele-education, ecommerce, call centre, and other IT enabled services.In its latest consultation paper -- that was initiated following a specific reference from the telecom department -- Trai raises nearly three dozen questions to examine the existing procedure of OSP registration. Trai has sought stakeholders' view on multiple aspects ranging from validity of registration to registration charges, and from connectivity and interconnectivity aspects, to security conditions."Trai has today issued paper on 'review of terms and conditions for registration of other service providers' for the consultation of stakeholders," the regulator said in a statement.An OSP, it explained, is a company providing application services such as tele-banking, tele-medicine, tele-education, tele-trading, ecommerce, call centre, network operation center and other IT enabled services by using telecom resources or infrastructure provided by licenced telecom operators.The authority has sought written comments on the consultation paper by April 29, and counter comments by May 13."In view of the vast changes in technology and evolution of different networking architectures and solutions for setting up of OSP network and evolution of new user applications and service delivery scenarios, a need has been felt by DoT to review the technical, financial and regulatory requirements, scope of operations and the terms andconditions of registrations of OSPs in a comprehensive and holistic manner," TRAI said.Also, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is keen to ensure that a technology neutral framework is devised so as to promote innovations for setting up the OSP service delivery platform in the most cost-efficient manner, for faster promotion of these service providers in the country. "Do you agree with the existing procedure of OSP registration for single/ multiple OSP centres? If not, please suggest suitable changes with justification...Do you agree with the existing provisions of determination of dormant OSPs and cancellation of their registration?," Trai consultation paper said. It has also sought stakeholders' views on provisions of logical separation of Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) network resources with that of leased line for domestic OSP. PTI MBI MKJ