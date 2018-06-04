Trai recommends free spectrum for emergency communication network

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai recommended allocation of 10 megahertz of paired 4G spectrum at no cost basis for setting up a nationwide network to provide communication service at the time of disaster and other emergencies.

The authority also recommended 20 Mhz of additional spectrum in 450-470 Mhz frequency range which is estimated to provide almost double coverage compared to signals transmitted in existing band as well as deep inside buildings where mobile signals often fail to reach.

"The Authority recommends that 2x10 MHz of dedicated spectrum should be allocated nationwide to the SPV (special purpose vehicle) on no-cost basis for LTE based broadband PPDR (Public Protection and Disaster Relief) networks," Trai said in a recommendation today.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended forming of special purpose vehicle (SPV) under Home Ministry to plan, coordinate and steer the nationwide Broadband PPDR communication network implementation and its subsequent operation.

The regulator has suggested that an advisory committee should be formed which should include representatives from all disciplines of public safety, state government, central government and telecom ministry to provide domain specific advice to the SPV for conception, implementation, operation and maintenance of the BB-PPDR communication network.

"The SPV shall be the nodal agency to coordinate with DoT for allocation of spectrum and other issues. The PPDR agencies and details of equipment deployed by them can be registered with DoT through SPV," Trai recommended.

Before setting up of the network, Trai has recommended carrying out pilot testing prior its implementation which should be implemented through BSNL and MTNL, funded by the central government, at five zones identified as disaster prone or sensitive areas to evaluate the efficacy of the proposed network.

It has recommended that new spectrum assignments may be done only for deploying digital equipment and existing analog networks in PPDR should be removed in a phased manner.

"The plan for migration of existing legacy equipment on to the new network is to be formulated after comprehensive study during pilot testing," Trai said.

Trai has also suggested that DoT should study the feasibility of doing away with CMRTS license for PPDR agencies in a phased manner. PTI PRS MR MR