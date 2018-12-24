Trails of India Ends 2018 by Starting a Conversation on Sustainable Tourism With Over 1,200 Road Travellers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Trails of India, one of India's largest online platforms for road travellers, celebrated the love for bikes and bike rides with its Annual Riders Brunch. The much-awaited ride was an annual celebration of the spirit of traveling-that the end of every journey marks the beginning of another. On 23th of December, as we inched towards the end of 2018, this event was a reminder of how the best of journeys, travels, and experiences are yet to come.The Annual Riders Brunch took place at the Off-Road Adventure Zone in Gurugram, and over 150 riders came together for a thundering 70 km ride from Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida. Packed with a thrilling ride, games, knowledge sessions, and a hearty bikers' breakfast, this year's ride was another feather in the Trails of India cap.Trails of India is committed to the philosophy of Sustainable Tourism, and how it can be a force of good. In this pursuit, Trails of India celebrated World Tourism Day on 27th of October with its The Road Matters campaign that sparked a conversation about how we can, as travellers, make least environmental impact. The campaign further explored positive effects that travellers can make by taking small steps such as shopping local to boost the local economy.And Trails of India continues to stand fast at this commitment by supporting Ankit Arora, a cyclist from Jaipur, who is traveling the whole country on his bicycle; and Shubham Dharmsktu, who is currently on a solo running expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.This year also saw the initiation of another great tradition-Road Trip Day, on 10th June, 2018. Trails of India is happy to announce that on the second Sunday of June, each year, Trails of India community will be celebrating the Road Trip Day. The theme for this year's celebration was 'Road Safety', and the day was a great hit.Trails of India hosted many other events and rides, throughout the year. Prominent amongst them were Trails of India's flagship Riders Brunches that took place in the months of March, April, and November. Trails of India, frequently, joins hands with other biking community and riding groups such as Bikers Paradise, BOSS (Batch of Soul Superbikers), and Terrain Tigers to help spread the love for bike rides. Trails of India connected with over 1,100 travellers this year through its rides and has clocked impressions of over 25 million on Digital platforms.Adding another laurel to its name, Kreativ Street, the agency that manages Trails of India won Silver Metal in the Community Building Category during Maddies 2018, a great honour in the digital landscape.Trails of India aims to provide a space for travel enthusiast of all kinds. It aims to spread the joy of road travel, adherence to road safety, and a pledge towards sustainable tourism.About Trails of India: Trails of India, a unique platform for road travellers, brings you the best machines, landscapes, videos, pictures, blogs, and stories of travelers across India. The community can be approached or accessed at http://www.trailsofindia.com.Source: Trails of India PWRPWR