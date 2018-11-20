scorecardresearch
Train 18 to likely start operating by December 15: Official

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Train 18 -- the country's first engine-less semi-high speed train -- is likely to start operating by December 15, a senior railway ministry official told PTI.The train is currently undergoing trials in Moradabad."Train 18 will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph between either Delhi and Varanasi or Delhi and Bhopal," the official said.The fully air-conditioned Train 18, driven by a self-propulsion module was launched last month amid much fanfare by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani at the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai."We have successfully achieved a speed of 120 kmph during trials. We will achieve a speed of 160 kmph and run the train likely by December 15," the official said.The gleaming, blue-nosed train has a cone-shaped frontage, similar to a bullet train. It comes fitted with amenities on par with the best in the world from on-board WiFi to GPS-based passenger information system, 'touch-free' bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points, and a climate control system that would adjust the temperature according to occupancy and weather. PTI ASG NSD

