Train engine derails at Bathinda junction

Bathinda, Dec 28 (PTI) The engine of the Bathinda-Jammu Tawi Express derailed Friday during shunting at the Bathinda junction here, an official said. There was no loss of life or property, but certainly a major accident has been averted, Railways Traffic Inspector Pardeep Kumar said."We have initiated an enquiry into the matter to ascertain the technical or any other issue behind the derailment," he said.