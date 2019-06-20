Train Hard, Stay Hydrated With ‘Powerade’, the New Sports Drink From Coca-Cola India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India Marks Coca-Colas entry into the category of sports hydration Powerade to be endorsed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni Powerade is the official sports drink of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 In-line with its endeavor to provide a spectrum of beverage choices to the consumers, Coca-Cola India has launched Powerade, a sports beverage that delivers quick hydration and powers athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Powerade will be endorsed by ace cricketer and athlete par excellence, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Powerade is also the official sports drink of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, owning the athlete training zones and Hydration Break during matches- "Powered by Powerade". The launch of Powerade symbolizes Coca-Cola Indias entry into the nascent category of sports hydration. Powerade has been specially formulated with ION4 (Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium and Calcium) to give that extra powerful push required during a high-performance fitness activity or endurance sports. The beverage contains a good balance of carbohydrates and electrolytes that enables quick fluid absorption and retention, provides higher energy leading to enhanced performance and faster recovery for athletes during intense physical activity. Highlighting the thought behind the launch of Powerade in India, Anoop Manohar, Director Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India, said, The launch reiterates our strategy to drive growth by expanding our category play and offer consumers more of the beverages they want for every occasion in their lives. As a consumer-centric company, we continuously listen to the consumers, and our research has shown that a growing population of sports and fitness enthusiasts in India are looking for evolved hydration solutions that help them perform better. Powerade is a global sports hydration brand from The Coca-Cola Companys portfolio which fuels fitness and sports enthusiasts, and helps them push their limits. Speaking on the association, Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, Sports is at the core of who I am and defines me as a person. Building endurance and reaching the peak performance is an integral part of the game we play. With Powerade now in India, athletes and fitness enthusiasts will be able to fight exhaustion and elevate their performance. I am happy to be associated with a brand thats been developed with sports scientists to level up our performance. So power on! Arun Pandey, Chairman & MD Rhiti Group said, We are thrilled in getting this association of two power brands coming together. Both brands complement each other. Wishing Powerade a very successful launch into the Indian market and looking forward to some exciting times ahead. Priced at INR 50/- for 500 ml PET, Powerade comes in refreshing Mountain Blast and Orange surge flavours. The sports drink has been developed alongside sports scientists. With no added sugar, Powerade will be an apt choice of hydration for the calorie conscious consumers. About Powerade Powerade is a global brand that delivers hydration and fuels athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Powerade has USD $2 billion annual sales and it is available in 80+ counties. About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the countrys leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, SmartWater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on facebook. To view the image click the link below:Powerade, a new sports drink from Coca-Cola India ropes in Mahendra Singh Dhoni PWRPWR