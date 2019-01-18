Train runs over 25 cows in UP's Hamirpur district

Banda (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A train ran over 25 cows near Ragaol railway station in neighbouring Hamirpur district on Friday, officials said. "The cows were found dead on the track. They were buried in a nearby field," Superintendent of Police (SP), rural, Hamirpur Hemraj Meena said. Police personnel have been deployed in the area after some persons alleged the cows were deliberately kept on the track. Police are investigating the matter. PTI CORR ABN INDIND