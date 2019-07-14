Train services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line disrupted

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Train services on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations. "Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1)Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji "There is single line train movement between R K Puram & Kalkaji temporarily (sic), DMRC tweeted. PTI BUN BUN DVDV