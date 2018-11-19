Train traffic resumes in Jammu after suspension due to Punjab farmers' agitation

/RJammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Train traffic resumed in the city on Monday, two days after its suspension due to blockade by agitating farmers in Punjab near Dasua, a senior railway official said. /RThe track was cleared for operations on Sunday night, he said, adding that two trains left for their destinations late at night."The train traffic was resumed. Several trains have left for their destinations," the official told PTI.The farmers blocked rail tracks to protest non-payment of sugarcane dues by the Punjab government. Due to blockade by the agitating farmers on the Jalandhar-Pathankot section, five trains from Jammu to different destinations remained cancelled on Sunday, causing inconvenience to commuters for the second consecutive day.Hemkund Express from Katra to Rishikesh, Uttar Sampark Kranti from Katra to Delhi, Shalimar Express from Jammu Tawi to Delhi, Pooja Express from Jammu to Old Delhi and AC Special from Udhampur to Old Delhi remained cancelled as they had not reached their destinations Sunday.Due to cancellation of these trains, hundreds of commuters could not reach their destinations and they either had to arrange for some alternative for transportation or abandon their journey.However, Shalimar Express from Jammu Tawi to Delhi and Gareeb Rath from Jammu Tawi to Kar Godam in Uttarakhand, which were earlier cancelled, were restored.As many as 13 Jammu trains were cancelled and 12 others were diverted, while short termination and short origination was ordered for seven trains, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters, including MataVaishno Devi pilgrims on Saturday. PTI AB KJ