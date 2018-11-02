Trainee cops go on the rampage in Bihar following lady constable's death from dengue

Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) Several police personnel were beaten up, the entire police line here vandalised and a few rounds of fire opened on Friday as trainee constables went berserk over the death of a lady constable from dengue. As the news of the death reached the police line, trainee constables smashed furniture and threw stones at seniors who came in sight. Vehicles, including those belonging to officers, were damaged and overturned as two officers of SP rank and a Sergeant Major-cum-DSP became special target of their ire while some media personnel were also beaten up. Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, donning riot gear, was dissuaded by juniors from entering the police line as the situation was on the boil. He later entered the police line while jawans of the STF, ATS and Bihar Military Police were summoned to bring the situation under control. After an hour-long disturbance, DIG, Patna Range, Rajesh Kumar said the situation was now under control. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a detailed report on the incident from Director General of Police K S Dwivedi. Dwivedi told a news channel over phone that the trouble-makers had hardly undergone training for a few days. They were not yet familiar with police work culture and discipline, he added. Attempts would be made to reform them but those who had indulged in violent acts will be punished. It was also evident that they were instigated by some others. They would be identified during inquiry and stern action would be taken against them, the DGP said. As to the allegation that the deceased constable had been refused leave, he said she died while undergoing treatment for dengue in a hospital and so any refusal of leave was not the reason for her death. Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, while reacting to the incident, said Nitish Kumar has lost control over the law and order machinery. PTI NAC SNS AQSAQS