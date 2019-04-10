Transferred IG did not breach model code of conduct: Pb CM

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday said there was no "breach" of the model code of conduct by IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in giving an interview to the media which the EC had described as "politically motivated", leading to his transfer.Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora seeking a review of the EC order relieving the Inspector General as member of the SIT, probing the sacrilege and police firing incidents.Following a complaint lodged by the Akali Dal against the IPS officer, the ECI had directed the Punjab government to divest him of his present post for "violating" the MCC. Singh has now been posted as IG Counter Intelligence (Amritsar).Asserting that there was nothing untoward or unusual about an investigating agency/team communicating with the press, Amarinder Singh said: "Such briefings/releases by investigating agencies are now a matter of norm and practice in the interest of transparency and public awareness."Even premier investigating agencies such as the CBI have a duly appointed press spokesperson and press releases are issued from time to time and uploaded on the website, he pointed out, negating the premise of the EC in finding a violation of the code of conduct in the IG's actions."The IG's interview in question, when viewed in the right perspective, was clearly not in breach of the model code of conduct, not politically motivated and made no political comment," Amarinder wrote in his letter."Rather, despite pointed political questions, Kuwar Vijay Pratap has in fact, specifically declined from answering such questions/comments," he asserted. While ordering to relieve IPS officer of his charge, the ECI had observed in its order that the TV interview of the IPS officer was "politically motivated" and the contents of the part of the interview had political connotations and had the potential to show certain political leaders in poor light.The officer had also mentioned the name of leaders of SAD which was clearly in violation of the provision of the model code of conduct, the ECI had said order. Besides ordering to divest him of his charge, the ECI had also sought action against the officer and asked him not to air any such content till the MCC was in force as it will affect the fairness of conduct of the electoral process.However, the CM said the SIT, including Vijay Pratap, was carrying out its legal mandate of fair and transparent investigation, which was an ongoing statutory process under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and was not affected by the MCC.The EC order of April 5, transferring the IG out of the SIT, constituted an interference in the ongoing investigation as also an implied conflict with the findings of the judgment of the High Court dated January 25 which had rejected the political allegations against the SIT's composition and manner of investigation, he added. Amarinder Singh further pointed out that the formation of the SIT had not been the "political whim" of the present government but had a defined legal history. PTI CHS VSD RHL