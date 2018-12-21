Translocation of tigers at Satkosia reserve in Odisha kept in abeyance: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The translocation of tigers at the Satkosia reserve in Odisha has been "kept in abeyance" due to non-compliance of advisories of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.The reply comes against the backdrop of reports that the carcass of a translocated tiger, who died after falling into a trap laid by poachers, was found in an Odisha sanctuary last month.Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma in a written reply said, "Yes Madam. The tiger translocation at the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha has been kept in abeyance due to inadequate community engagement and non-compliance of advisories of the NTCA," Sharma said.According to reports, a joint team of the NTCA and the Wildlife Institute of India, in its report, had said the tiger named 'Mahavir' had sustained deep wound injuries around its neck while trying to escape from the trap laid by poachers for catching wild boar. PTI TDS KJ