Transport bodies to observe one-day token strike against amended MV Act provisions Thursday

/R New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Commuters may face hardships in the national capital on Thursday as transport bodies have given a one-day token strike call against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic related offences. United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) office bearers on Wednesday alleged that both the Centre and the Delhi government is forcing them to go for the strike. "We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on one-day strike," said UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola. The UFTA is an umbrella body representing 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis plying in the Delhi-NCR region. Gola said the road transport sector is already passing through its worst phase due to rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties and corruption. "The exorbitant and unviable penalties imposed through the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 has increased the corruption, high handedness and harassment of vehicle owners and drivers," he charged. The federation leaders demanded withdrawing of the provisions of the amended Act such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting liability of insurer to Rs 5 lakh, among others. President Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association Sanjay Samrat said they will not be part of the strike. PTI VIT AQS