Transporters' group demands sacking of cops who beat up tempo driver

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A group of private transporters Monday demanded that police personnel who beat up a tempo driver in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area be sacked immediately. The Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, deplored the incident that took place on Sunday, and alleged that "corrupt" traffic policemen demand money from auto drivers and challan them if they don't do so.In a statement, the group demanded that the guilty be sacked immediately and action be taken against "corrupt" police officials.According to police, the man chased an officer following an accident involving their vehicles and attacked him with a sword.Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand. In another clip, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.Three policemen have been suspended in connection with the matter. PTI GVS IJT