Transporters strike hits life in Jammu, protest staged

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) The one-day strike by transporters in support of their various demands affected normal life in entire Jammu regionon Mondaywith students and office goers facing hardships to reach their destinations, officials said. The strike was called by all Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) and supported by other transport bodies to protest the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices and alleged harassment by traffic police besides pressing for revision of passenger fare and freight charges. A strong group of transporters assembled at Vikram Chowk in the heart of the city and staged a protest demonstration under the banner of the association, threatening to go for an indefinite strike if their demands were not met. In view of the strike, all commercial vehicles including buses, mini-buses, taxis, trucks and oil tankers went off the road in Jammu and other districts of the division. Several three-wheelers were attacked by protesters at Vikram Chowk for defying the strike call, the officials said. A spokesman of the AJKTWA said they were forced to go on the token one-day strike as our repeated pleas have failed to reach the government. He said the protesting transporters are also demanding relaxation in passenger tax, easy process for renewal or replacement of route permits, issuance of fitness certificates and registration of commercial vehicles. PTI TAS AB MRMR