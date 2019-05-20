Transporting firm's 1 kg gold, men take 'gutka' break and get looted

Noida (UP), May 20 (PTI) Two bike-borne men fled with a car, claimed to be having one kg of gold, estimated worth around Rs 30 lakh, when its occupants stopped the vehicle to buy 'gutka' here Monday, police said. The incident took place around 4.30 pm when a driver and an employee of Divya Creations left the company's office in Sector 82 for a jewellery showroom in Okhla, Delhi, in a hatchback, the police said."Driver Arvind and company employee Abhay were in the car. Abhay got the car stopped near Gate-1 of Swarnim Vihar in Sector 82 to buy some gutka. Meanwhile, two men reached there on a motorcycle and made Arvind and Abhay leave the car after threatening them with a gun. They then fled with the car which is claimed to be having one kg gold in its glovebox," a police spokesperson said.The car was later found abandoned near Panchsheel school along the expressway, the spokesperson said.Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said a case has been registered and police were investigating the matter.An official from Phase-2 police station said the motorcycle used by the assailants bore a registration number of Delhi and searches were underway to trace them. PTI KIS RCJ