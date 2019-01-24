Trapped miner's body retrieved from Meghalaya mine

Shillong, Jan 24 (PTI) The Navy and the NDRF in a joint operation Thursday retrieved the body of one of the 15 miners trapped in the 370-foot deep main shaft of the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, officials said. A statement from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said they along with the Navy managed to retrieve an unidentified body of the trapped miner from the main shaft at Ksan rat-hole mine at about 3:00 pm.The body of the trapped miner was spotted on January 16 and efforts were on to pull it out of the shaft of the coal mine filled with water located in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.The miners have been trapped for more than a month inside the illegal rat-hole coal mine. PTI JOP SNS KJKJ