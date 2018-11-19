Travancore Devaswom Board moves SC seeking time to implement Sabarimala verdict

(Eds: More details of plea) New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement its September 28 verdict that allowed women of all age groups to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, citing security issues and inadequate amenities. The temple board, which is a statutory body under the Kerala government and runs the shrine, referred to law and order problems including "acts of hooliganism and assault" and the need to arrange for additional infrastructure such as washrooms for women pilgrims among the reasons for seeking more time.On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.The Board's decision to approach the court comes amid mounting tension due to a stand-off over entry of women in the 10-50 age group, traditionally barred at the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, a celibate. Meanwhile, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S K Kaul and K M Joesph refused to hear the fresh plea of National Ayyappa Devottees (Women's) Association alleging lack of civic amenities for devotees at the temple and the roads leading to the shrine."You come prepared on January 22. This has to be heard by a five-judge bench and it would not be just for a three-judge bench to hear you," the bench said Monday when lawyer Mathews J Nedumapara sought an urgent hearing of the interim plea on lack of civic facilities for devotees. The top court had earlier refused to stay its September 28 verdict and is slated to hear in open court the petitions seeking a review on January 22. The temple board moved the court days after the state government took a firm stand at an all-party meeting that it was bound to implement the apex court order and rejected suggestions by opposition parties that it seek time from the court.The Board, in its petition, said that it would require more time to arrange for additional infrastructure such as washrooms and rest rooms so as to facilitate the entry of women into the shrine. "In order to cater to the entry of women and to ensure their safety and well being, additional infrastructure such as rest rooms, washrooms and other necessary facilities will have to be created at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal for which the applicant would require some time so as to make additional arrangements to put the infrastructure in place," the petition said. The Board in its plea has also said that the apex court's judgment has evoked a strong response from certain people and political parties which has led to law and order problems in the state. "The judgment of this court permitting entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 years to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala has evoked a strong response from certain people and political parties which has led to severe law and order problems in the state of Kerala and particularly in the areas around the Sabarimala Temple," the petition said.The Board submitted that around 1,000 women had already registered their name to visit the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season which had commenced on November 16 and will continue till January 20, next year.The temple had opened on Friday evening for the third time after the court's verdict for the 64-day annual pilgrimage season, though no girl or woman in the previously banned age group could offer prayers so far following stiff resistance by a section of devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions."The security of women being the primary responsibility and consideration of the applicant, the applicant submits that, at present, it is not in a position to provide that much of additional facilities," it said.The Board also said that it has been in constant dialogue with the relevant state authorities who have tried to ensure and provide all possible assistance and security to women but even the "unprecedented security and efforts have not discouraged the protestors from threatening and impeding the women devotees" from playing obeisance at the Sabarimala temple. "It is submitted that such acts of hooliganism and assault have been highlighted and repeatedly reported in the media and the same are in public domain," the petition said. The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed protests by devotees, when it was opened for monthly puja for eight days in October and early this month, against the LDF government's decision to implement the apex court verdict allowing women in the previously banned 10-50 age group to pray at the shrine.Unprecedented restrictions were enforced for the devotees in view of the frenzied protests witnessed when the shrine opened briefly last month and early this month when at least a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented from entering the shrine. PTI LLP SJK ABA MNL RT