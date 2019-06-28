Travel Food Services Bags 3 Awards at the Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) Conference & Awards 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --TFS wins big for the third consecutive year Travel Food Services (TFS), India's leading Travel F&B and Retail Company, emerged with the highest tally of awards, taking home three awards at the prestigious Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) awards held at Dallas Fort Worth, USA on 26-27 June 2019. TFS won three awards, making it the first ever Indian company with these many wins at the FAB 2019 Awards; also marked the third year in a row that TFS has been felicitated at the international platform for its novel concepts, impeccable services and customer-centric approach.Travel Food Services' Plastic Ban Campaign won the regional award for the Environmental Initiative of The Year in Middle East, Africa and India region and also the F&B Marketing & Promotions Campaign of The Year award for their Dilli Streat launch in Indira Gandhi International Airport. In addition, Chef Rajesh Shetty; Executive Chef at GVK Lounge by TFS Performa, won the global award for Airport Chef of The Year.Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services, says, "This prestigious win at the FAB 2019 Awards is a testament to our hard work and dedication towards transforming travel experiences in India. We are honoured to have received this recognition on such a global platform. We strive to challenge the industry with innovative concepts and bring enhanced operational excellence across the board. This kind of recognition is a huge motivation for us and our people to continue bringing in innovation, technology and the best of customer service to bridge India's place in the international travel F&B and retail map."Currently in its eight year, FAB Conference & Awards is organised by The Moodie Davitt Report and The Foodie Report. The awards were presented at a gala event in USA, as a celebration of the hard work and effort of companies changing the way the world travels.About Travel Food Services: Travel Food Services (TFS) is India's leading travel F&B and Retail Company, with more than 300 outlets and 19 lounges across travel-hubs including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 18 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming travel experience for over 75 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, food courts and lounges.TFS has partnered with SSP Plc UK, which brings 60 years of rich experience of the global travel retail market thereby enabling TFS to strengthen its market leadership and continue to accelerate India growth in the years ahead.For more information, visit https://www.travelfoodservices.com/Source: Travel Food Services (TFS) PWRPWR